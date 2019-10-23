Why Prince Charles, William Are Worried About Harry, Meghan

Prince Charles and William are extremely concerned after harry, Meghan spoke about their state of mind

Prince Charles and Prince William are worried following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's recent battle with the press.

"William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan," the source told US Weekly exclusively.

"Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he'll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water," the source added.

The insider also notes that the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex "suffered from bouts of depression" as the two brothers "went through hell" following death of their mother, Princess Diana in 1997.

Now Prince William is "terrified" of history repeating. The insider adds, "Harry's a very sensitive guy, and Charles is worried, too. This is a time when Harry needs his family the most."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about their state of mind in the new documentary ''Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,'' which comes after the legal action against The Mail for "bullying" Meghan Markle when the newspaper published a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

