SpaceX Put A Banana Sticker On Its Starship. Heres Why

SpaceX's sixth test flight on November 19, while promising ground-breaking experiments, also features an unexpected addition. The first stage of the rocket at the launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas bears a sticker, featuring a banana holding a tiny banana.

The sticker is a comical reference to the well-known "banana for scale" meme on the internet, which has been widely used to show the true-to-life size of another object by comparing it to a banana.

Starship moved to the pad at Starbase in advance of our sixth flight test pic.twitter.com/u6Mbc35ARr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 12, 2024

The meme is based on the notion that, in situations where measuring instruments are not available, a banana can serve as an approximate sense of scale because it is a widely recognised and reasonably standard-sized object.

For instance, the rocket consists of the upper stage, known as Starship, and a huge first-stage booster called Super Heavy. With the two elements stacked, the rocket stands nearly 400 feet (122 m) tall. Considering its size, it is understandable why SpaceX chose to use the banana sticker to parody this scale challenge.

Even though the banana meme might get some attention, Starship's sixth test flight has more important goals in mind.

SpaceX intends to launch Starship on November 19 within a 30-minute window starting at 3.30 am IST.

The mission will test a number of important elements, such as a novel method for using a tower to collect the Super Heavy booster and sophisticated heatshield studies intended to enhance the rocket's reentry capabilities.

Furthermore, Starship will attempt several maneuvers during its atmospheric reentry over the Indian Ocean.