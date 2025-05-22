Why China Is "Seriously Concerned" Over US Golden Dome Defence System

The United States has officially selected a design for its ambitious $175 billion Golden Dome missile defence shield project, aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia. President Donald Trump announced the development, naming Space Force General Michael Guetlein to oversee the project.

However, China has expressed serious concerns over the project, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stating that it carries "strong offensive implications" and heightens the risks of militarisation of outer space and an arms race. "The United States, in pursuing a 'U.S.-first' policy, is obsessed with seeking absolute security for itself," Mao said. "This violates the principle that the security of all countries should not be compromised and undermines global strategic balance and stability. China is seriously concerned about this."

"We urge the US to abandon its development and deployment of a global missile defense system and take concrete steps to enhance strategic mutual trust among major powers and safeguard global strategic stability," she said.

The Golden Dome project has sparked debate over its potential impact on global security and the risks of an arms race.

The system is envisioned to include ground and space-based capabilities that can detect and stop missiles at all four major stages of a potential attack. Trump said the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world or from space. "Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they are launched from space," he said. "This is very important for the success and even survival of our country."

Russia and China earlier this month slammed the Golden Dome concept as "deeply destabilising," saying it risked turning space into a "battlefield."

It "explicitly provides for a significant strengthening of the arsenal for conducting combat operations in space," said a statement published by the Kremlin after talks between the two sides.

