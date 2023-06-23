5 Facts On Pak's Shahzada Dawood Who Died In Titanic Sub Implosion

Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, who were on board the Titanic sub, were members of Pakistan's influential Dawood dynasty. The family owns an industrial empire which is among the most profitable in the country. Shahzada Dawood's father Hussain Dawood is listed among Pakistan's richest men by the domestic press.

Shahzada Dawood was vice chairman of one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation. The firm has business investments in vehicle manufacturing, energy, fertilisers, and digital technologies.

Shahzada Dawood studied in Philadelphia before moving to the University of Buckingham in England, where he graduated in 1998.

Shahzada Dawood lived with his family including his wife and two children in Britain. His interests included wildlife photography, gardening and exploring natural habitats as per a statement from the Dawood Group.