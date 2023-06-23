5 Facts On Pak's Shahzada Dawood Who Died In Titanic Sub Implosion

A massive search operation was launched to locate the missing explorers in the North Atlantic where the Titanic rests 400 miles (650 kilometres) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and some 13,000 feet (4,000 metres) underwater.

The vessel made its descent to Titanic Wreckage Site, each seat costed $250,000.

Five people, who were onboard a submersible that went missing during an expedition to the Titanic's wreckage, died after an implosion caused by the loss of the pressure chamber, US Coast Guard officials said on Thursday.

Here are the 5 facts on Shahzada Dawood

  1. Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, who were on board the Titanic sub, were members of Pakistan's influential Dawood dynasty. The family owns an industrial empire which is among the most profitable in the country. Shahzada Dawood's father Hussain Dawood is listed among Pakistan's richest men by the domestic press.

  2.  Shahzada Dawood was vice chairman of one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation. The firm has business investments in vehicle manufacturing, energy, fertilisers, and digital technologies.

  3.  Shahzada Dawood studied in Philadelphia before moving to the University of Buckingham in England, where he graduated in 1998.

  4.  Shahzada Dawood lived with his family including his wife and two children in Britain. His interests included wildlife photography, gardening and exploring natural habitats as per a statement from the Dawood Group.

  5. Shahzada Dawood also served as the trustee on the board of The Dawood Foundation -- a high-profile family education charity founded in 1960.



