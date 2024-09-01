Who Was Hersh Goldberg-Polin, US Citizen Who Was Killed By Hamas In Gaza

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was born in California, and immigrated to Israel with his family in 2008.

Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was announced dead early Sunday morning by Israeli authorities. The 23-year-old was kidnapped by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Despite hopes for his safe return, his body was recovered on Saturday in the tunnels under Rafah, along with five other hostages.

"With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time."

Who was Hersh Goldberg-Polin?

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was born in Oakland, California, and immigrated to Israel with his family in 2008 at the age of seven.

Being an Israeli-American, he held dual citizenship.

He was described as a "happy-go-lucky" individual, with a deep passion for geography and travel, interests that were evident from his childhood. His bedroom was filled with atlases, globes, and National Geographic magazines. Before his abduction, Mr Goldberg-Polin had planned to embark on a round-the-world trip in December 2023, a dream that was tragically cut short by the events at the Nova music festival.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped during Hamas' attack on the Nova music festival in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. He was among the hundreds of young festival-goers who were taken hostage during the surprise attack, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths. Mr Goldberg-Polin and his friends initially sought refuge in a bomb shelter, where he bravely attempted to throw back grenades lobbed by Hamas militants, ultimately losing his left arm from the elbow down in the process.

His parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, were among the most vocal advocates for the release of hostages, including their son. They regularly met with top US officials and publicly urged the Israeli government to negotiate a deal for the hostages' release.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was announced dead on September 1, after nearly a year in captivity. His body was found in Hamas-run tunnels under the city of Rafah, and it was reported that they were killed shortly before Israeli troops reached them.