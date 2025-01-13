Who Is Tulip Siddiq? UK MP Under Fire Over Linked To Sheikh Hasina

Pressure is mounting on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to sack his anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq after Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus condemned the use of properties gifted to her and her family by the South Asian country's former regime. Ms Siddiq is the niece of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh government also raised serious concerns about Ms Siddiq's links to ousted premier Hasina's regime and called for a probe against her in the graft case. Following this calls for Ms Siddiq's resignation grew at home with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accusing Prime Minister Starmer of appointing "his personal friend as anti-corruption minister" even as she has "accused herself of corruption."

Who is Tulip Siddiq

Siddiq is the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, and has been a member of Britain's Labour Cabinet since May 2015. She currently holds the Government post of Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, responsible for addressing corruption within the UK's financial markets. Prime Minister Starmer and Ms Siddiq are reportedly friends and constituency neighbours.

The 42-year-old MP is also a longstanding supporter of her aunt Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh's Prime Minister last August.

Last Monday, she referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards when media reports brought to light that the London properties she lived in had been gifted by Awami League.

In her letter to the authorities, she said, "I have done nothing wrong."

Following Yunus' claims, Siddiq is facing increased pressure to resign from the Starmer government. According to an Associated Press report, 10 Downing Street is already looking for her replacement.

Bangladesh's Accusations Against Siddiq

In an interview with the Sunday Times last week, Muhammad Yunus claimed that Siddiq had lived in London properties with links to her aunt, who is at the centre of a corruption investigation. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist, who has led the interim government of Bangladesh since last year, demanded a probe to find if the Labour MP has benefited from "plain robbery".

Yunus also wants the homes connected to Siddiq examined as part of a continuing inquiry into fraud and embezzlement and called for an apology from her, according to a report by The Time.

Following the allegation, Siddiq referred herself to an independent adviser on ministerial standards last Monday, asking for an investigation to be launched, and said she had done nothing wrong.

Yunus's allegations prompted the Conservative leader Badenoch to call for Siddiq to be sacked. She posted on social media: "It's time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq," adding that the PM had "appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she has accused herself of corruption".

What the British Government Doing

After she referred herself to an independent adviser on ministerial standards, Starmer said Siddiq had "acted entirely properly" and that he had "confidence with her".

Science Secretary Peter Kyle also rejected claims that Siddiq should resign while allegations against her are being investigated.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I think she's done exactly the right thing, she's referred herself, that inquiry needs to go through."

"I think the right way to go through this is to allow the authorities to investigate. We have given more powers to those authorities to do independent investigations, and you know full well when it comes to Keir Starmer he will listen to what the authorities say," he added.