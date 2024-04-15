Who Is Stormy Daniels, Adult Star At Center Of Donald Trump Hush Money Trial?

Stormy Daniels started working in adult films in 2002

Former US president Donald Trump is all set to face his first criminal trial on Monday, April 15. Mr Trump faces charges from the Manhattan district attorney in connection with the so-called hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

This will be the first of four criminal cases expected to go to trial for Mr Trump, who is gearing up for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections in the US.

Mr Trump, 77, has been criminally charged with paying "hush money" to the 45-year-old adult film actress in a bid to cover up their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 US presidential elections and falsifying business records while doing the same.

Who is Stormy Daniels?

- Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as Stephanie Clifford - her real name - she prefers to be known by her stage name. She was raised by her mother following her parents' divorce.

-In 2020, Stormy Daniels, who is also an author and director, came up with her own reality TV Show -Spooky Babes.

- In a 2018 memoir, Stormy Daniels noted that she was neglected by her family during her childhood. In an interview with Vice News, she said, "We were just trash. And my mom was a train wreck, and my clothes didn't fit, and I was poor and I smelled."

- Stormy Daniels was good at studies. She used to get straight-A in the examinations. She was also the editor of her high school newspaper, reported news agency Reuters.

- After completing her high school, Stormy Daniels started working in adult films in 2002, Reuters reported. She was also part of films including Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.