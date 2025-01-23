Who Is Ross Ulbricht, Founder Of Silk Road Darknet Marketplace, Pardoned By Trump?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Ross Ulbricht, who was serving a life sentence for operating an online black market, which facilitated over $200 million in illegal sales using Bitcoin.

Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, was arrested in 2013 and convicted in 2015 of charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering. Prosecutors alleged he operated the site under the alias "Dread Pirate Roberts" and took extreme measures to protect it. Ulbricht admitted to creating the Silk Road but argued he became a scapegoat for its later operators.

"The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern-day weaponisation of government against me," Trump stated on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Who is Ross Ulbricht?