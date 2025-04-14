Who Is Nikita Casap, US Teen Charged With Plotting Donald Trump's Assassination

Nikita Casap, a Wisconsin teenager charged with multiple felonies for allegedly killing his parents, was conspiring to assassinate US President Donald Trump and overthrow the American government, according to newly unsealed federal court documents.

Federal affidavits obtained by CNN affiliate WISN stated that Casap expressed intentions to assassinate the US President and dismantle the existing government. These sentiments were reportedly documented in handwritten notes and text messages found during the investigation.

Casap was taken into custody in March. Law enforcement officials believe that the double homicide was a calculated first step in a broader plan to secure "financial means and autonomy" to commit acts of political violence, according to CNN.

His mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer, were killed on February 11. Their bodies were discovered on February 28 when deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office visited the family home to conduct a welfare check after the teen had been absent from school for an extended period, The New York Post reported.

During the visit, deputies found bodies in an advanced state of decomposition. The mother's body was located under a pile of clothes and blankets near the kitchen, showing multiple gunshot wounds to the neck, torso, abdomen and wrist. Mr Mayer was found in the home office with a gunshot wound to the head.

What Was Nikita Casap's Plan

The federal affidavit referenced by WISN revealed that Casap's phone contained references to "The Order of Nine Angles," described as a network of people sharing neo-Nazi and racially motivated extremist ideologies. Investigators also found images and messages tied to what they called "a self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks."

A three-page document found by the FBI allegedly promoted Trump's assassination as a way to spark a political revolution and "save the white race."

"As to why, specifically Trump, I think it's pretty obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos," the document reads, according to the affidavit, reported WISN.

The manifesto included images of Adolf Hitler accompanied by the words, "Hail Hitler hail the white race hail victory," reported CNN.

The FBI also claimed to have found images and instructions for modifying a drone into a weapon. Casap reportedly began financing the purchase of both a drone and explosives to execute his plan. Authorities also found photographs of Mayer's credit and debit cards, as well as login credentials for a bank account, which they believe Casap intended to use, reported CNN.

The Waukesha County complaint stated that Casap intended to flee the US for Ukraine. In one Telegram message, he reportedly asked, "So while in Ukraine, I'll be able to live a normal life? Even when it's found out I did it?"

What Nikita Casap Allegedly Revealed To Classmate About His Plans

According to the federal affidavit, a classmate of Nikita Casap claimed that the teen regularly shared disturbing "gore edit" videos via Snapchat. These included graphic war and gore imagery set to Russian music. Casap allegedly confided that he intended to kill his parents by shooting them, though he initially lacked access to a firearm.

He reportedly told the classmate that his plan was to befriend someone who owned a gun and then steal it. The classmate also revealed that Casap claimed to be in contact with a man in Russia through Telegram, with whom he was allegedly planning to overthrow the United States government and assassinate President Trump. Casap is also said to have told the classmate that if they ever saw news of 10 coordinated attacks, it would have been his doing.

Charges Nikita Casap faces

Casap is facing nine felony charges in Wisconsin, according to court records. These include two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse, based on a criminal complaint filed in late March in Waukesha County, reported CNN.

In addition to the state-level charges, federal investigators are pursuing three additional charges - attempting to assassinate a US president, conspiracy and use of weapons of mass destruction. These were outlined in an affidavit prepared by an FBI agent to support a search warrant application.

While Casap has not yet entered any pleas for the state charges, he appeared in court on April 9 for a preliminary hearing, stated The New York Post report.

His next court date, for arraignment, is scheduled for May 7, according to the Waukesha County court docket.