Elon Musk has reinstated Marko Elez, a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer, who resigned after his racist and eugenicist social media posts came to light. Musk made the decision after conducting a public poll on X, where an overwhelming majority voted in favour of Elez's return.

The 25-year-old operated a now-deleted account, frequently posting racist and inflammatory content. In archived posts, he wrote, "Normalise Indian hare," "Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool," and claimed that "99 per cent of Indian H1Bs will be replaced by slightly smarter LLMs, they're going back, don't worry guys."

He also called for repealing the Civil Rights Act and expressed disdain for interracial marriage, writing, "You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity."

Elez also made controversial statements about the Middle East conflict, suggesting he would not care if "Gaza and Israel were both wiped off the face of the Earth."

Who is Marko Elez?