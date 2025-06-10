Who Is Khaby Lame, TikTok Star Detained By US Immigration

Khaby Lame, the world's most popular TikTok star, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Las Vegas and was granted permission to "self-deport" after he overstayed his visa.

The 25-year-old TikToker with 162 million followers was reportedly detained by ICE officers at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 6, for "immigration violations" but he was released the same day after being granted a voluntary departure.

"Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since self-deported the US," a senior Department of Homeland Security official told The New York Post.

The ICE added that Mr Lame entered the country on April 30 and "overstayed the terms of his visa."

Who Is Khaby Lame?

Senegalese native Khaby Lame - whose real name is Seringe Khabane Lame - became popular worldwide during the COVID pandemic owing to his sardonic, silent reaction videos on Instagram and TikTok. The Italian citizen has more than 80 million Instagram followers and over 162 million TikTok followers who enjoyed Mr Lame's videos that parodied the complicated lessons and advice widely available online. He presented his own straightforward solutions while weaving the videos with his signature gesture - palms towards the sky, wide eyes and an insightful smile. Mr Lame came up with the unique concept for his content while exploring the housing project in Chivasso, close to Turin, after he lost his work as a factory mechanic in March 2020. His humour expressed through amusing body language in response to web sketches and videos enthralled viewers. In 2022, he overtook social media sensation Charli D'Amelio as the most popular content creator on TikTok, a position the Senegalese-Italian influencer has held for the past three years. According to Forbes, he made an estimated $16.5 million (approximately Rs 1,412,604,666) via marketing agreements between June 2022 and September 2023 due to his popular posts. Moreover, he has received recognition from renowned platforms like Fortune's 40 Under 40 and Forbes' 30 Under 30. Mr Lame has also served as a judge on Italia's Got Talent in 2023, a jury for TikTok shorts at Cannes 2022, a cameo in Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 2024. He was named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2025, with a focus on the rights of African youth and children. Mr Lame obtained a temporary visa and arrived in the US on April 30. He also attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art New York City last month in a grey suit strewn with pocket watches.

Political activist Bo Loudon said he reported Mr Lame to immigration authorities and claimed the TikToker was being incarcerated at the Henderson Detention Centre in Nevada.

The ICE, though, said that Mr Lame "departed the US" on June 6 after being permitted to leave voluntarily.