Who Is Katie Zacharia? Trump's New White House Press Secretary Replacing Karoline Leavitt

US President Donald Trump has named Katie Zacharia, a lawyer and conservative commentator who works as a communications adviser to his media company, as the next White House press secretary. She will succeed Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August after becoming one of the most prominent public faces of Trump's second administration.

Zacharia, 41, currently serves as a senior communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates the president's social media platform, Truth Social. She has also worked in government communications, Republican politics and conservative advocacy and has frequently appeared on conservative television networks, including Fox News and Newsmax.

Announcing her appointment on Truth Social on Friday, Trump described Zacharia as a loyal supporter who had backed him from the beginning. He also highlighted her work on his presidential campaigns, including efforts to secure victories in key swing states. Zacharia thanked Trump for the opportunity in a post on X, describing the appointment as a privilege. She also praised Leavitt for setting a high standard and said she wanted to continue communicating the administration's achievements to the American public.

Katie Zacharia's Career In Republican Politics

Zacharia began her career in Republican politics in 2006, when she worked as an intern for the Republican National Committee, according to media reports.

She studied political science and government at Pepperdine University in California before earning her law degree from the university's Caruso School of Law. Her legal background has also been reflected in her work with conservative advocacy organisations, as per New York Times.

Before joining Trump Media & Technology Group in June, Zacharia served as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under then-secretary Kristi Noem. She left the department after around two months, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The DHS oversees several key areas of US domestic security, including immigration enforcement, which has been a major focus of the Trump administration.

Zacharia has also worked with Fix California, a conservative advocacy group founded by Richard Grenell, a longtime Trump ally who has served in several roles in his administration. She has been associated with the organisation as its general counsel.

Her other work in conservative advocacy includes White Rose Resistance, an anti-abortion organisation, according to her online résumé.

A Familiar Face On Conservative Television

Alongside her political and legal work, Zacharia has built a profile as a conservative commentator. She has appeared on television networks such as Fox News and Newsmax, where she has discussed political issues and the Trump administration.

She has also spent time working in Beijing and has said she has basic proficiency in Chinese.

Zacharia lives in California and is married to film producer Tyler Zacharia, who has been associated with Angel Studios. The couple have four children, according to published reports.

What The White House Press Secretary Does

As White House press secretary, Zacharia will become one of the administration's most visible spokespeople. Her responsibilities will include briefing journalists, answering questions about government policies and explaining the president's decisions to the public.

She will take over from Leavitt, who became the youngest White House press secretary in US history at 27 when Trump returned to office in January 2025. Leavitt had previously served as the press secretary for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and was a close aide to the president.

Leavitt left the administration in August following the birth of her second child.