Who Is Joseph Neumeyer? Man Accused Of Plotting US Embassy Attack In Israel

A 28-year-old German-American man has been charged with attempting to firebomb a US Embassy office in Tel Aviv. Joseph Neumeyer, from Colorado, approached the embassy carrying Molotov cocktails and posted online threats against US President Donald Trump.

He was deported to the United States on Saturday and appeared in a Brooklyn federal court the next day. The judge ordered him held without bail.

Who Is Joseph Neumeyer?

Joseph Neumeyer holds dual citizenship in the United States and Germany. He is a Colorado resident and studied at the Colorado Academy, as per his Linkedin profile.

Neumeyer studied at University College London before pursuing History and Philosophy of Science and Technology at Skidmore College. He then took courses in Symbolic Logic and German at the University of Denver. Later, he studied Philosophy of Mathematics at William & Mary, graduating with honours and actively participating in Model UN and Speech and Debate. He completed a Master of Science in International Business with honours at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Neumeyer founded BossGoods, an online wallet and store company based in Denver, Colorado. He also worked as an Event Operations Manager at Fetch Markets. He was a Fund Manager in Germany, growing investments from $13,000 to over $1 million across 34 investments. He also worked as a Consultant for Energize Colorado where he managed over $60 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

In 2016, he served as a political campaign manager, as per his LinkedIn account. In 2024, he worked part-time as a Consultant for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on AI projects.

He was CEO of Newton Commons, expanding the business to 16 employees across three continents. He was also the CEO of Newton Prints in Boston and founded ImladrisAI.

Since January, he has served as CEO of Atlas Light Company, working primarily in Denmark and Israel.

He left the US in February and arrived in Israel on April 23. On May 19, he posted threats online about burning down the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. Neumeyer posted on his Facebook account an invitation to "join me as I burn down the embassy." Along with it, was the message, "Death to America, death to Americans, and f**k the West," according to court statements.

He was deported to the United States on Saturday, May 25, and is now held without bail.

Joseph Neumeyer's arrest comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the US and Israeli diplomatic staff. Last week, two Israeli Embassy employees were shot dead outside the Jewish Museum in Washington. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, told the FBI he committed the act "for Palestine" and now faces first-degree murder charges.