Who Is George Jacob Koovakad, Indian Priest Elevated To Cardinal By The Pope?

Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad has been elevated to the rank of Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis, during a grand consistory held in Vatican City on Saturday. The 51-year-old was officially inducted during a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world. Cardinal Koovakad is now eligible to vote in the conclave that would elect a new Pope in the event of Pope Francis's death or resignation.

Twenty-one new cardinals from various countries were honoured during the event. Mr Koovakad's elevation brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, strengthening India's representation in the Vatican.

Who is George Jacob Koovakad?

George Jacob Koovakad was born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He entered the Catholic clergy and was ordained as a priest in 2004. He is now a member of the Archdiocese of Changanassery in Kerala. He has had a distinguished career in the diplomatic service of the Holy See. He began his career in 2006 at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria. Over the years, he has served in various countries, including South Korea (2009-2012), Iran (2012-2014), Costa Rica (2014-2018), and Venezuela (2018-2020). Since 2020, he has worked at the Vatican Secretariat of State. Cardinal Koovakad has played a key role in organising several significant papal visits, including recent trips to Canada, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and a four-nation tour across Asia and Oceania. Before becoming a Cardinal, Mr Koovakad held the titular position of Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey.

In 2023, Pope Francis video-called Mr Koovakad's 95-year-old grandmother, offering words of comfort during her illness. Mr Koovakad translated the Pope's message from Italian into Malayalam.