Who Is Ella Emhoff, Defending Kamala Harris Against 'Childless' Remarks?

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, has defended her against a derogatory comment made by JD Vance, the running-mate of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Vance called Harris a "childless cat lady" in a 2021 interview, which resurfaced after President Joe Biden recently endorsed Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee. Ms Emhoff swiftly responded to the remark on her Instagram Stories, writing, "How can you be 'childless' when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?"

She added, "I love my three parents."

Kerstin Emhoff, Ella's mother, also spoke out against JD Vance's attacks on Kamala Harris, calling them "baseless". In a statement to NBC News, she said, "For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and me. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it."

Who is Ella Emhoff?

Ella Emhoff, 25, is the daughter of Douglas Emhoff and Kerstin Emhoff, and the stepdaughter of Kamala Harris. She was 15 when her father married Harris in 2014, and has since considered her a third parent, affectionately calling her "Momala". Ella and her older brother, Cole, were named after jazz legends Ella Fitzgerald and Cole Porter.

Ms Emhoff, a Parsons fashion student, has made a name for herself with her bold style and collaborations. She gained global attention with her Miu Miu coat and partnership with Batsheva Hay. Emhoff debuted at Paris Fashion Week for Balenciaga and has worked with top brands like Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein and Stella McCartney.

Recently, the 25-year-old faced controversy when she posted a link to a fundraiser for UNRWA, an organisation aiding Palestinian refugees. The group was accused by Israel of hiring individuals linked to the October 7 Hamas attacks, leading to financial withdrawals from various countries. Although she removed the link, the incident reportedly sparked backlash from UN Watch.