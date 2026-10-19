Chathuranga Abeysinghe At NDTV World Summit: All About Sri Lankan Minister

Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, will speak at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 22, the first day of the event.

He will take part in a session titled "Sri Lanka's Economic Reset: Recovery, Resilience and the Road Ahead", scheduled for 5 pm. It will focus on Sri Lanka's economic recovery and the steps the country can take to strengthen its economy.

Who Is Chathuranga Abeysinghe?

Chathuranga Abeysinghe was elected to the Sri Lankan Parliament in 2024 from the Colombo electoral district. He represents the National People's Power, also known as NPP. He became Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development in November 2024.

Abeysinghe was born on November 22, 1983. He studied at Nalanda College in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he completed his studies in commerce. He later joined the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and earned a special degree in finance in 2008. During his time at the university, he received a gold medal for being the most outstanding student in the finance department.

Abeysinghe also studied management accounting at the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). He became an associate member of the institute in 2010. He has also pursued the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification and completed Level II.

Abeysinghe's Professional Career

Abeysinghe began his career at MAS Investments, where he worked as a finance executive from 2007 to 2009 and later as a financial analyst. He then worked as a finance manager at Sabre Technologies. From 2012 to 2014, he served as a financial controller at MAS Akshaya Nellore in India.

He later returned to MAS Holdings in Sri Lanka. He worked in talent analytics and helped the company use data to improve its business decisions. From 2018 to 2022, he served as Lead Data Evangelist, where he focused on the use of data and technology in business.

From February 2022 to November 2024, he worked as an independent data science and analytics consultant.

Abeysinghe's Volunteering Work

He also served as a guest lecturer and panellist at several educational institutions in Sri Lanka. He has spoken at the University of Colombo, the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, the University of Moratuwa and the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT).

Abeysinghe has also served on the advisory board for data science programmes at General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University.

NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will take place in New Delhi on October 22 and 23. The summit will bring together political leaders, diplomats, policymakers and business leaders from India and other countries to discuss major global issues and the challenges shaping the world.

The theme of this year's summit is "A World Between Orders." Speakers will share their views on how countries can respond to these changes and deal with new challenges.



