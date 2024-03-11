Who Is Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Pak President's Daughter Set To Become First Lady

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is Asif Ali Zardari's youngest child

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari is set to announce his daughter, Aseefa Bhutto, as the First Lady of the country, local media reports claimed. If this happens, the Pakistani President would be breaking traditions, as normally the title is given to the President's wife.

Citing a source, a report claimed that after the official declaration, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be given the protocol and privileges befitting the First Lady.

Who is Asifa Bhutto Zardari?

1. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is Asif Ali Zardari's daughter from his marriage with former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007.

2. Born in February 1993, she is Asif Ali Zardari's youngest child after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

3. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari attended Oxford Brookes University, University College London, and the University of Edinburgh to complete her education.

4. She reportedly made her political debut in 2020 at a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rally.

5. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is also Pakistan's Ambassador for polio eradication.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was on Sunday sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan. He officially took over as the head of the state for a historic second time.

He is the only civilian candidate, who has been elected as head of state for a second time, excluding the military heads. Before this, he served as Pakistan's President from 2008 to 2013.