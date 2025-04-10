Who Is Anurag Bajpayee? The Indian-Origin CEO Arrested In Luxury Brothel Scandal In US

Anurag Bajpayee, the Indian-origin CEO of Gradiant, a clean water startup, has been detained in the United States over allegations of engaging with high-end brothels. According to the New York Post, Mr Bajpayee was listed among numerous individuals in Boston-area court documents, accused of paying substantial hourly rates for sex services earlier in 2025.

Prosecutors claim that Mr Bajpayee belonged to an exclusive group of clients, consisting of doctors, lawyers, public officials, and government contractors. The probe uncovered that these men allegedly shelled out as much as $600 hourly for meetings with mostly Asian women, who were purportedly ensnared in sex trafficking.

Despite calls for his resignation from some employees, his company, Gradiant, stood by him, issuing a statement expressing confidence in the justice system and affirming its commitment to its mission.

"We believe in the justice system and are confident that this will resolve favorably in due course. Unrelated to this, Gradiant will continue to pursue excellence in technological innovation and to strive towards our mission to ensure clean water for all society," the company wrote in a statement.

Who is Anurag Bajpayee?

Anurag Bajpayee is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gradiant, a Boston-based company specialising in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. Born in India, Mr Bajpayee has emerged as a prominent figure in the cleantech industry, steering Gradiant from its origins as a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinout in 2013 to a global leader valued at over $1 billion.

Under his leadership, the company addresses critical water challenges for industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, mining, and food and beverage, with operations spanning more than 25 countries and over 2,500 facilities.

Bajpayee's academic journey began at La Martiniere College in Lucknow, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2006. He then pursued advanced degrees at MIT, earning a Master of Science in 2008 and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering in 2012. His doctoral research focused on industrial desalination and water treatment, notably developing a membrane-free desalination technique recognized by Scientific American as one of the "Top 10 World-Changing Ideas."