Who Is Alina Habba, Named Counselor To President-Elect Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Alina Habba, his senior adviser and attorney, to serve as his counselor to the president. This announcement was made through a post on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday evening.

In the post, Trump praised Ms Habba as a “tireless advocate for justice” and a “fierce defender of the rule of law.”

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous ‘trials,' battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the weaponisation of the ‘injustice' system better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to justice,” Trump wrote.

He also focuses on her status as a first-generation American with Middle Eastern heritage, which, he said, made her a role model for women in law and politics.

Who is Alina Habba?