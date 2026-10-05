Who Is Alexis Wilkins? All About FBI Director Kash Patel's Fiancee

Kash Patel, the Indian-origin director of US' national security service the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. The announcement was made by Wilkins, a country singer, on social media platform X on Sunday with a lighthearted caption "went and got the law involved" along with a diamond ring emoji. The post was later reshared by Patel on his X account. The 27-year-old has been in relationship with Patel, 46, since 2022, when they met at an event connected to country singer John Rich, according to Newsweek.

Who Is Alexis Wilkins?

Wilkins was born in Boston in 1998. Her father worked as an executive at Gillette, and her family spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland before eventually settling in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She attended the College du Leman in Switzerland and later graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020, as per a report in Vanity Fair.

She began writing songs when she was nine and travelling to Nashville for music-related trips by the age of 14. She also had small acting appearances, including on Modern Family and the Adam Sandler film Jack and Jill.

Country Music Career

Wilkins pursued country music professionally in Nashville and released her debut EP, Grit, in April 2023. Her music is often explicitly political. Among her better-known songs is 'Stand', which addresses athletes protesting during the national anthem, while 'Country Back' presents a nostalgic view of American identity and culture.

She has also performed the US national anthem at conservative political gatherings and other events, including NRA and Turning Point USA events. In 2026, she was added to the lineup of Donald Trump's Great American State Fair on the National Mall after several other performers withdrew following controversy over the event's political associations.

Her public role also includes being a political commentator and consultant for The American Border Story since May 2025, as well as a board member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) since June 2025, as mentioned in her LinkedIn profile.

How Did She Meet Kash Patel?

Wilkins has said that she met Patel at a Nashville gathering hosted by mutual friends in 2022, at John Rich's event. They subsequently went out for dinner and began dating. They officially started dating in 2023.

She was beside Patel when he was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025. Patel has publicly described her as his "partner in life".