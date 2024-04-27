Meet Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, Crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires At 60

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez is a lawyer and a journalist from La Plata.

Sixty-year-old Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez has been crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024, creating history and shattering age and beauty stereotypes in one stroke. She is the first woman her age to receive such a prestigious honour. Her victory came just a year after the Miss Universe organisation removed age limits for contestants. Now, any woman over 18 can compete in the beauty pageant. Earlier, only women aged between 18 and 28 could enter the competition.

"I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values," she said after her win.

Here are some facts about Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez

1. Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez is from La Plata, the capital city of Buenos Aires Province in Argentina.

2. She is a lawyer and a journalist.

3. She is the winner of the Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024. Now, Ms Rodriguez is gearing up to represent Buenos Aires in the Miss Universe Argentina competition in May 2024. If she wins, she will compete in the Miss Universe World competition in Mexico on September 28, 2024, carrying the Argentine flag.

4. Her love for travel is evident through her social media profiles, where she frequently shares her adventures.

5. Ms Rodriguez is a cat person and has several felines, including a Norwegian Forest breed.