White House Report Hints At Blocking Sunlight To Prevent Climate Change

New research published on the White House website says that the Biden administration is open to studying how to block sunlight to save the Earth from climate change.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released a federally mandated report on solar geoengineering. The report says that a designated team has been researching methods to stop the sun's rays from accelerating global warming.

"These unknowns, and the ever-evolving understanding of complex Earth systems, provide a compelling case for research to better understand both the potential benefits and risks," the report says.

The report was produced to fulfil a congressional mandate included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed in 2022, which asked the White House to develop a "research governance framework to provide guidance on transparency, engagement, and risk management for publicly funded work in solar geoengineering research," CNBC reported.

The report says that the Biden administration is looking into "stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening." Additionally, the paper mentions there is research in "cirrus cloud thinning."

The report said that research into "space-based approaches" has not been occurring as "geoengineering" is easier to implement.

The document read, "The focus on atmospheric approaches also follows from their greater near-term feasibility relative to space-based approaches."

The report further said, "It reads, "This Research Plan focuses on improving understanding of the potential impacts of SRM, rather than on technologies needed for deployment. Much of this research would contribute to our ability to understand basic climate processes and effects of human greenhouse gas emissions, as well as outcomes of SRM."

The summary continues, "A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy."

The report stated that it could pave the way for future government and corporate projects in the field. "Such a research program would also help to prepare the United States for possible deployment of SRM by other public or private actors."

The report also says, "SRM offers the possibility of cooling the planet significantly on a timescale of a few years."

