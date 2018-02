White House Releases 2019 Budget Proposal With Border Wall, Military High On Agenda

© Thomson Reuters 2018

President Donald Trump released his second budget on Monday, seeking to bolster military spending and requesting funds for infrastructure, construction of a wall along the border with Mexico and opioid treatment programs.The $4.4 trillion budget plan, which is viewed by Congress as little more than a suggestion, will likely draw criticism from conservatives who worry that Republicans are embracing deficit spending.The proposal for fiscal year 2019 includes $200 billion for infrastructure spending and more than $23 billion for border security and immigration enforcement. It also provides for $716 billion in spending on military programs and for maintaining the U.S. nuclear arsenal.In a bid to show conservatives that the administration is embracing some fiscal discipline, the plan recommends cuts in non-military spending that would lower the federal budget deficit by $3 trillion over 10 years.Presidential budgets are often ignored by the U.S. Congress, which controls federal purse strings.Trump's budget request goes to Congress only days after Trump signed off on a bipartisan spending agreement by lawmakers that will increase domestic spending by $300 billion over two years - including $165 billion in new defense spending and $131 billion in non-military domestic spending.Trump's budget also includes a number of economic forecasts and is expected to rely on estimates that the economy will keep growing at a rapid pace for the foreseeable future, which is critical to help cover the cost of the $1.5 trillion tax-reform bill passed by Congress in December.The budget proposal includes two key elements: $18 billion over two years for Trump's long-promised border wall and $200 billion in federal funds to spur $1.5 trillion infrastructure investments over the next 10 years with state, local and private partners. The budget also seeks some $13 billion in new funding over the next two years to combat the opioid epidemic.