White House Bans AP Journalists Over 'Gulf Of Mexico' Naming Row

The Associated Press has been indefinitely barred from the Oval Office and Air Force One due to a naming dispute over the Gulf of Mexico, now referred to as the Gulf of America by the Trump administration. This decision marks a significant escalation in the four-day standoff between the White House and the AP, which has refused to comply with the rebranding. At the heart of the issue lies the AP's stance on referring to the body of water, which has been known as the Gulf of Mexico for centuries. The news agency has opted to continue using the original name, citing its global audience and the fact that many countries have not recognised the new name. This decision has drawn ire from the White House, which views the AP's stance as a deliberate attempt to undermine the administration's authority. Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich took to X to express his disapproval, stating, "While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One." He further emphasised that the space would now be opened up to thousands of other reporters who have been barred from covering these areas of the administration. In response, AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton emphasised the importance of freedom of speech, stating, ""Freedom of speech is a pillar of American democracy and a core value of the American people. The White House has said it supports these principles. The actions taken to restrict AP's coverage of presidential events because of how we refer to a geographic location chip away at this important right enshrined in the US Constitution for all Americans." The AP's influential stylebook has advised using both the original name, Gulf of Mexico, and the new name, Gulf of America, within the United States. This approach is in line with the agency's commitment to accuracy and fairness in reporting. Interestingly, other news organisations have taken varying approaches to the naming dispute. The New York Times and Washington Post have opted to primarily use the original name, Gulf of Mexico, while Fox News has switched to using Gulf of America. The White House's decision to bar the AP from the Oval Office and Air Force One has significant implications for press freedom and access to information.

