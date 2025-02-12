When Prince Harry's Son Archie Asked About His Grandmother Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Vancouver for the 2025 Invictus Games. While the focus of their trip to Canada is supporting injured military veterans, the fans of the royal couple have been moved by a touching family moment the prince shared with his son, Archie.



In an interview with Canadian television channel CTV, Prince Harry revealed he was talking to his son about his late grandmother, Princess Diana. "Archie was asking about landmines and interestingly it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider. So that became the outcome of the story for him," said the prince.



He added, "He then saw videos… he wanted to see photos of his grandma Diana doing her thing with landmines all those years ago. So it produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different from what I thought it was going to be."



Princess Diana was close to The HALO Trust, a humanitarian group dedicated to removing landmines from areas of conflict.



Now, Prince Harry has been carrying on his mother's legacy. He became a Patron of the HALO Trust in 2013. On International Mine Awareness Day in 2017, he committed to help eradicate landmines worldwide by 2025.



Prince Harry retraced his mother's steps, visiting a Halo Trust mine site in Angola in 2019. He wore body armour and a protective visor and walked the site as Princess Diana did in January 1997, seven months before she died in a car accident in Paris.



Speaking at the same location where Diana was previously photographed, he said, “It has been quite emotional retracing my mother's steps…to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community.”



In a previous interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Prince Harry shared that although he doesn't share with Archie "all the stuff that's happened" in his family, he does show his son pictures of "Grandma Diana," which he and his wife Meghan keep on display in their Montecito house where they live with Archie and Princess Lilibet.