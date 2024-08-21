WhatsApp Introduces New Feature, A 4-Digit Username PIN To Combat Spam

This measure is expected to significantly reduce spam, according to GSM Arena. (Representational)

In its latest beta release, WhatsApp is introducing a significant privacy feature designed to address one of the platform's most persistent issues--spam.

The new feature, available in the beta version 2.24.18.2 for Android, introduces a Username PIN system aimed at improving user security and curbing unwanted messages, according to GSM Arena.

This new functionality allows WhatsApp users to set a four-digit PIN in addition to their username.

The PIN serves as an extra layer of security, ensuring that users who have not interacted with you previously cannot send you messages solely by knowing your username.

This measure is expected to significantly reduce spam and enhance privacy for WhatsApp users, according to GSM Arena.

"Once implemented, this feature should greatly cut down on spam, which has been a prevalent issue on WhatsApp," said a spokesperson for the company, according to GSM Arena.

The PIN feature will require anyone who wishes to message you for the first time to know both your username and the PIN you have set.

Conversely, conversations with contacts you have previously interacted with will remain unaffected by the new username and PIN system.

The transition to using usernames will be seamless for these existing connections, allowing current chats to proceed as usual.

Despite the promising benefits of this new feature, it remains in the beta testing phase, and there is no confirmed timeline for its official release.

Given WhatsApp's typical development cycle, it may be some time before the username and PIN features are available to the general public, with a launch potentially not occurring before the end of the year, according to GSM Arena.

As WhatsApp continues to refine this feature, users are encouraged to stay updated on the progress through future beta releases.

The introduction of the Username PIN marks a proactive step by WhatsApp in addressing privacy concerns and improving the overall user experience on the platform.





