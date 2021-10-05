



Breaking News

WhatsApp "Entirely Back Up And Running", Says CEO

After facing major outage for hours, WhatsApp and other services are coming back online. It is now entirely back up and running now, Instant messaging app's CEO Will Cathcart said.

"We're entirely back up and running now. We know that people were unable to use WhatsApp to connect with their friends, family, businesses, community groups, and more today -- a humbling reminder of how much people and organizations rely on our app every day.", Mr Cathcart tweeted.

He also mentioned that he is very grateful to everyone who worked hard to bring the service back, "We take our mission seriously, and I'm grateful to everyone who worked hard to bring our service back with the reliability you expect from WhatsApp. We'll learn and grow from this, and continue working to provide you with a simple, secure, and reliable private messaging app."

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in several parts of the world.

Tracker Downdetector was showing outages in heavily populated areas in North America and parts of Europe.

Users trying to access Facebook in affected areas were greeted with the message: "Something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said on Twitter, echoing similar statements from Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram faced a major global outage on Monday evening with thousands of users, including from India, not being able to use these digital platforms.

Facebook owns photosharing platform Instagram and messaging platform WhatsApp.

The outage is estimated to have started around 9 pm. Users complained of not being able to use any of the three services.

"We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The company did not specify the reason for the global outage.

A tweet shared by Instagram said: "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it! #instagramdown".

India has one of the highest number of users of Facebook as well as its other platforms.

As per government data shared earlier this year, India has 53 crore WhatsApp users, 41 crore Facebook users and 21 crore Instagram users.

