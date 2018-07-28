What's The Price? Piece Of Trump's Broken Walk Of Fame Star Lands On eBay

A piece of President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star is on sale on eBay for $500

Highlights There's still about a week left on the auction As of now, nobody's bidding for Donald Trump's star Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard was vandalised on Thursday

A piece of US President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star is on sale on e-commerce website eBay.

An eBay user, who says he got hold of a piece of the star debris after Austin Clay obliterated it with a pickaxe, has put it up for auction, with a starting bid of $500, reports tmz.com.

There's still about a week left on the auction, but as of now nobody's bidding.

Since the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce legally owns the Trump star even the smashed up bits, it has the power to shut down the sale.

Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles was vandalised on Thursday.