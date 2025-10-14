What Zohran Mamdani Said On Israeli Hostages Being Freed By Hamas

NYC mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani has once again called for an end to "occupation of and apartheid" against the Palestinians, shortly after the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas for two years.

"Today's scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving: Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited after years of fear, uncertainty, and torture; the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment of Palestinians as families return to rubble and loved ones freed from detention," he wrote on social media platform X.

He called the latest ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, "a glimmer of hope" for reconstruction and recovery after years of conflict. "There is finally a glimmer of hope that this ceasefire will hold and the long, difficult work of reconstruction can begin," he said.

At the same time, Mamdani reiterated that while recent developments brought relief to New Yorkers, the US policy of using those taxpayer dollars to cause civilian suffering in Gaza needed to change.

"We have watched as our tax dollars have funded a genocide. The moral and human cost will be a lasting stain and requires accountability and real examination of our collective conscience and our government's policies," he mentioned.

Mamdani said that achieving peace was not just stopping the conflict, but requires efforts from people to bring peace. He stated, "The responsibility now lies with those of us who believe in peace to make sure it endures, and that it is just."

He further pointed out that aid, care for the injured, and a solid agreement are immediate priorities, but the ultimate goal is a fair and safe future for all people affected by the conflict.

"Once aid is delivered, the wounded are cared for, and a lasting agreement secured, we cannot look away. We must work towards a future built upon justice, one without occupation and apartheid, and for a world where every person can live with safety and dignity," he added.

Calling it a "horrific war crime," Mamdani said that the conflict resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 Israelis and the kidnapping of around 250 people. He also condemned Israel for the massive military retaliation.

He also accused the US of indirectly supporting or enabling Israel's actions by providing military aid or political backing, according to News Nation Now.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said it was a "tremendous day for the Middle East" after he and regional leaders signed a declaration to cement a ceasefire in Gaza. This came hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners.

More than 67,800 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in Gaza in Israeli bombings, according to official figures from the health ministry.