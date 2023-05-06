What Will The Weather Be Like For King Charles's Coronation Weekend

King Charles's Coronation: King Charles will be officially crowned today

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London today might witness light rain, according to the Met Office, the national weather service of the UK.

The ceremony will begin at 11 am local time following a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

The weather department has forecast the weekend to be a cloudy and wet for many in the UK. The forecast says that showers are expected in central, eastern, and northern areas along with Northern Ireland but the rain wouldn't be intense.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said, “An area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving northeast through the day with some heavy bursts at times. This is likely to bring some rain to London from mid-morning.

“Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. Under the cloud and rain, temperatures will be subdued with 16 °C in London, whilst 20 °C is likely in sunnier northwest Scotland,” he added.

According to Met Office's deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, some rain is predicted in London around lunchtime. He said the day will witness sunshine and rain “before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight”.

Conditions in the South are likely to be humid and the temperature in London could reach 17 degree Celsius today.

According to Sky News, bad weather may cause the ceremonial fly-past by the Royal Air Force to cancel. The Air Chief Marshal of the Royal Air Force (RAF) Sir Michael Wigston said there are "50/50" chances of the fly-past being carried out.

He said, “We'll make a weather call one or two hours before the actual moment, but if there's rain and low cloud then it will be almost impossible to get it through”.