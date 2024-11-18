What Visitors Get To Do At 'Coffin Cafe' At Japan Funeral Home

A funeral home in Japan has introduced a unique "coffin cafe", allowing visitors to lie in caskets and reflect on life and death. The 120-year-old Kajiya Honten funeral home transformed its first floor into a surreal space for this experience. Visitors can step into one of three intricately designed coffins – gold, green, or yellow – each having floral motifs.

It was launched in September by Kajiya Honten in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, The South China Morning Post reported.



The “coffin-lying” experience costs 2,200 yen (approximately Rs 2,000) and provides individuals or couples the opportunity to lie in a casket and contemplate their lives. For some, this has even turned into a photo opportunity.

The inspiration for the cafe comes from a deeply personal place for Kajiya Honten's president, Kiyotaka Hirano. He lost his father unexpectedly at the age of 24 – an event that profoundly shaped his views on life and death.

“Some people may want to close the coffin lid for a few minutes to consider how they want to live before their time comes,” Mr Hirano said, as per The Independent.

He describes the activity as a symbolic “rebirth.” Mr Hirano added, “Coming out of the coffin can symbolise a reset – a chance to begin anew. We hope people leave feeling revitalised and ready to live their lives more fully.”

Kajiya Honten also offers services such as personalised coffin designs, floral arrangements, and even memorial urns. Mr Hirano sees the cafe as part of this evolution.

Japan's funeral industry has faced declining demand due to demographic and cultural shifts. A 2023 survey by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry revealed a 16 per cent drop in funeral costs over the past decade. The concept has garnered attention both locally and abroad, including from Chinese social media users.