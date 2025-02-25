What Sunita Williams' Mother Said On If There's Politics Over Space Return

Bonnie Pandya, the mother of Sunita Williams, has said that astronauts are used to being in space for such long missions, adding her daughter was happy and honoured to be there.

"It's what they do. They like doing this and they are honoured to be able to go up on a long mission like this and, you know, they feel great about it," Ms Pandya, who lives in Falmouth, Massachusetts, said.

She said the astronauts don't feel stuck, admitting it was surprising to hear they weren't returning yet but such delays happen. It had taken three attempts before, so it might take some time now, she added.

Speaking to NewsNation about being away from her daughter for such a long period, Ms Pandya said she was used to this, for Williams has been to space before. She added that she was not worried because Ms Williams knew what she was doing and believed the space was as safe as anywhere else.

"It's just what they do," Ms Pandya said. "She's doing what she loves. So how could I feel sad about it or anything? I'm happy for her."

Ms Pandya also dismissed other apprehensions, including Elon Musk's claim that the Joe Biden administration had left Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore stranded in space.

She said, "This is science and they're doing what they normally do, and I don't think the two astronauts think it's politicised."

Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore, sent to ISS for an eight-day mission on June 5, have been stuck for 264 days due to several technical issues with Starliner including thruster failures and helium leaks.

Ms Williams' extended stay on the ISS has already prompted doctors to express concern that her health may be declining, citing pictures in which she looked "thin."

NASA has repeatedly said the two astronauts are healthy and are being closely monitored by agency physicians.

Ms Pandya said they exercise for two and a half hours every day, so there is nothing to worry about her health.

The two astronauts may return home around March 19 or 20.