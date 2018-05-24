"What Problem," Asks Iran President, In Showing Women Play Sports On TV "What problem is there in television showing women or girls in competition, especially when they courageously take on prestigious international teams and produce great victories?" Iran president Hassan Rouhani asked, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

Share EMAIL PRINT Iranian president Hassan Rouhani was referring specifically to Iran's 4-1 triumph over Japan (File Photo) Tehran: Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday questioned why the successes of women athletes representing the Islamic republic were not being shown on state television.



He was referring specifically to Iran's 4-1 triumph over Japan in the final of an Asian tournament of futsal -- a five-a-side football game played on a hard pitch with hockey-sized goals -- on May 12 in Thailand.



The Iranian women, playing in white, wore Islamic headscarves, long sleeved shirts and with shorts over tights, unlike their Japanese counterparts whose legs were bare.



Women's sports in Iran are normally contested without any male onlookers and in the absence of photographers or television cameras.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



