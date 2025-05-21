What Is Russia's Shadow Fleet? A Look At Vladimir Putin's Secret Oil Armada

The European Union and Britain on Tuesday rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions targeting what they call Russia's "shadow fleet", a covert network of tankers used to secretly move Russian oil across the globe.

Described by the EU as its "largest ever package targeting Putin's shadow fleet," this was aimed at tightening the financial screws on Moscow. The sanctions mark one of the most aggressive efforts yet by Western allies to choke off revenue streams feeding the Kremlin's war machine, as the war in Ukraine grinds on into its third year.

What Is Russia's Shadow Fleet?

Russia's shadow fleet consists of secret old ships, mostly oil tankers, used by the government to quietly export oil across the world, dodging Western sanctions. These ships often hide their movements, change flags frequently, and operate under fake names or ownership.

They are called a "shadow fleet" because they operate in the shadows - untracked, unregistered properly, and outside international shipping rules.

Why Does Russia Need A Shadow Fleet?

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the West (including the EU, UK, and US) put strict sanctions on Russia, especially targeting its oil exports - a major source of money for the Kremlin.

A price cap was introduced (Russia can't sell oil above $60 per barrel to certain countries), and shipping companies in Europe were banned from helping transport Russian oil if it broke the rules.

Oil is how Russia funds its war in Ukraine. So, to keep selling oil and making money without following the rules, Russia began building this shadow fleet.

How Does The Shadow Fleet Work?

These ships don't follow the rules of international shipping.

They use AIS (Automatic Identification System) to let others know where they are. The shadow fleet switches off this signal to move secretly.

A ship might be registered as "Ship A" under Panama's flag one day, and the next week it becomes "Ship B" under Liberia's flag. This confuses inspectors and hides who really owns it.

Some oil is moved from one ship to another in the middle of the ocean, especially near places like Greece or Malaysia, so it's hard to track where the oil is from.

Many of these tankers are more than 15 years old, bought secondhand from Western countries, including Greece, and are more likely to leak or cause accidents.

Environmental And Security Concerns

The shadow fleet's operations have led to several incidents, including oil spills and maritime accidents.

In December 2024, two vessels associated with the fleet caused a significant oil spill in the Black Sea, one of the worst environmental disasters in the region this century.

Some ships are suspected of engaging in sabotage activities, such as damaging undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, raising concerns about hybrid warfare tactics.

The EU has blacklisted 342 vessels, while the UK has imposed sanctions on 100 ships involved in illicit oil transportation.

Efforts are also underway to improve maritime security and prevent the fleet's operations, including initiatives like NATO's "Baltic Sentry" aimed at safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Hopes for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire dimmed this week after a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump derailed diplomatic pressure on Russia, with the US choosing not to join the latest European sanctions.