What Is Meniere's Disease? Why Is It In News? Explained

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung collapsed on stage during concert last month, which was later attributed to Meniere's disease that causes dizzy spells, also known as vertigo. Cheung was performing at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur when he fell down. The lesser-known disease is a disorder of the inner ear and can develop at any age. It has been named after Prosper Meniere, a French doctor who first identified the disorder in 1861. The disease is considered dangerous because it can strike without warning.

What causes Meniere's disease?

According to US government's National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, the rare condition is the result of a build-up of fluid in the inner ear, called labyrinth. It contains the organs of balancing and hearing.

In Meniere's disease, the fluid build-up in the labyrinth interferes with the normal balance and hearing signals between the inner ear and the brain, said the institute.

Symptoms of the disease

The disorder causes vertigo, a condition that makes people feel as if the world is whirling around them even when they're standing still, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Apart from this, Meniere's disease also affects hearing, causing issues like tinnitus, which may escalate to hearing loss. Some of the patients can also develop anxiety due to vertigo and go into depression after their hearing is affected.

Who is affected by Meniere's disease?

It typically affects people between the ages of 40 and 60. Cleveland Clinic also said that about 7-10 per cent of people have a family history of this disorder.

The disease is considered rare, since about 615,000 people in the US (of more than 330 million) have the disorder.