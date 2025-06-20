What Is A Cluster Bomb? Weapon Behind Iran's June 19 Missile Strike On Israel

A missile fired by Iran towards Israel on June 19 has raised concerns about cluster bombs, a weapon known for causing serious harm to civilians. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that at least one of the projectiles launched as part of the barrage contained a cluster bomb warhead, marking the first reported use of such munitions in the ongoing conflict.

What is a cluster bomb?

A cluster bomb is a weapon designed to release smaller bombs or “submunitions” over a wide area. Instead of detonating in a single explosion, the bomb opens mid-air — often at high altitude — scattering multiple smaller explosives across a broad target zone.

In Iran's June 19 attack, the Israeli military reported the missile's warhead detonated at around seven kilometres above ground, releasing approximately 20 submunitions across an eight-kilometre radius in central Israel. These munitions are not guided or self-propelled. They just fall to the ground and are intended to explode on impact.

Why are cluster bombs controversial?

The controversy lies in their indiscriminate nature and their tendency to leave behind unexploded ordnance. Because many of these munitions fail to explode upon landing, they can remain active, posing a grave danger to civilians who unknowingly come near or in contact with them.

“They are egregious weapons with their wide-area destruction, especially if used in a civilian populated area and could add to the unexploded ordnance left over from conflicts,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association.

What damage did the June 19 attack cause

One of the submunitions from the Iranian missile struck a home in the central Israeli town of Azor, causing material damage, The Times Of Israel reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli Home Front Command later issued a public safety advisory through X (formerly Twitter), warning residents to be alert. It said, “This morning we experienced a missile strike capable of dispersing small munitions over a relatively wide area. It is possible that some of the munitions will remain on the ground and not explode. Do not touch any fallen objects or suspicious objects. Immediately call 100.”

הבוקר חווינו פגיעה של טיל בעל יכולת פיזור של חימושים קטנים המתפזרים בשטח רחב יחסית.



יתכן שחלק מהחימושים יישארו על הקרקע ולא יתפוצצו.



לא נוגעים בנפלים או בחפץ חשוד, מיד מתקשרים 100. pic.twitter.com/5zzBW72Oww — פיקוד העורף (@PikudHaoref1) June 19, 2025

How cluster bombs differ from traditional missiles

While a standard ballistic missile detonates in one concentrated blast, cluster munitions are designed to spread destruction across a wider area. A senior Israeli military official told The Times of Israel that although each individual munition is less powerful, such a missile poses a threat to a much wider area than Iran's other ballistic missile warheads.

This makes them dangerous in populated zones, where the smaller munitions may hit civilians, homes, or infrastructure.

Are cluster bombs banned?

The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international treaty, bans the use, stockpiling, transfer and production of cluster bombs. A total of 111 countries and 12 other entities have signed on. But key military powers, including Iran, Israel and the US, have refused to join the treaty.

In 2023, following debate, the US supplied cluster munitions to Ukraine to aid in its defence against Russian forces. Kyiv alleges that Russia has also used cluster munitions in the ongoing war. Like Iran and Israel, both the US and Russia have declined to sign the treaty.