What Donald Trump's 17-Year-Old Granddaughter Said About Him

Former US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump took to the stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night to share personal stories about her grandfather. With a proud smile, the Republican presidential nominee listened to the 17-year-old, who described him as a “normal grandpa”, spoiling her and her siblings with “candy and soda” when their parents weren't looking.



Kai, the eldest of Trump's 10 grandchildren, claimed she wanted to show the country a side of her grandfather that they “don't often see”.



“He always wants to know how we're doing in school,” she said.



Kai shared a heartwarming moment when she made the high honour roll, and her grandfather “printed it out to show his friends how proud he was” of her.



The 17-year-old, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, revealed that he often calls her during school to ask about her golf game and shares stories about his own. Kai joked that she has to remind him she's “in school and can't talk.”



When they play golf together, Trump tries to get inside her head, but Kai says she doesn't let him get to her. “I remind him, I'm a Trump too,” she said with a smile.



Despite his busy schedule, including ongoing court cases, Kai said her grandfather always asks about her well-being and encourages her to push herself to be successful. “Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him,” she said confidently.



Later, Kai shared that she was “shocked” after the recent assassination attempt on her grandfather at a Pennsylvania rally. “A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing,” she stated. Affectionately addressing him, she said, “Grandpa, you are such an inspiration, and I love you.”



She also addressed the media's portrayal of her grandfather, saying that they make her “grandpa seem like a different person”. “But I know him for who he is,” she said. “He's very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again.”



Kai Trump has been a frequent presence at Donald Trump's side during various events over the years. She has been spotted at key events such as his inauguration, the announcement of his candidacy in 2015, and the opening of a Trump golf course. Kai has also been seen at golf tournaments and holidays with her grandfather. Her most recent appearances include attending UFC 303 with her father and playing in the ProAm of the LIV Golf Team Championship at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in 2022.