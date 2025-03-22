What Columbia University Agreed To Do For $400m From Trump Administration

Columbia University has given in to the Trump administration's demands, agreeing to implement significant changes in exchange for the reinstatement of $400 million in federal funding. The university's decision comes after the government pulled its funding earlier this month, citing allegations of antisemitism on campus.

As part of the agreement, Columbia has agreed to ban face masks on campus, empower security officers to remove or arrest individuals, and place its Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies department under a new official. This move has been met with criticism from professors and academics, who worry that it sets a dangerous precedent for government control over academic institutions.

The Trump administration has been cracking down on universities, warning at least 60 institutions of possible action over alleged failure to comply with federal civil rights laws related to antisemitism. The administration has also targeted law firms that it claims have helped Trump's political opponents or prosecuted him unfairly.

Columbia's agreement has been met with disappointment from some quarters, with Professor Jonathan Zimmerman, an education historian at the University of Pennsylvania, calling it a "sad day" for the university. According to the Guardian, Zimmerman noted that the government's actions have had a chilling effect on higher education, with officials at other universities failing to speak out against the Trump administration's demands.

"Historically, there is no precedent for this," Zimmerman said. "The government is using the money as a cudgel to micromanage a university."

The university's decision has also had practical consequences, with the shutdown of federal funding disrupting medical and scientific research at the school. Researchers have reported receiving notices that their projects have been terminated due to "unsafe antisemitic actions," including the development of an AI-based tool to help nurses detect the health deterioration of a patient two days earlier than other early warning systems, research on uterine fibroids, and a study designed to improve the safety of blood transfusion therapies for adults, children and newborns.

In response to the controversy, Columbia has hired three dozen special officers with the power to arrest people on campus and revised its anti-discrimination policies. The university has also announced plans to fill joint positions in the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies and the international affairs school to ensure "excellence and fairness in Middle East studies."

The memo outlining the agreement also stated that the Senior Vice Provost will review the educational programs to ensure the educational offerings are comprehensive and balanced. This review will start with the Center for Palestine Studies; the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies; the Middle East Institute; and other university programs focused on the Middle East.

The new official will also control the review process for hiring non-tenured staff and for approving curricular changes.

Columbia has come under scrutiny after pro-Palestinian student protest movement that went rife in the campus last year, with lawns filled with tent encampments and rallies against the US government's support of Israel.

The Trump administration's actions have been seen as an attempt to exert control over academic institutions and stifle free speech. The situation has sparked widespread concern among academics, researchers, and students, who worry about the implications of government interference in university affairs.

