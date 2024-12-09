Damascus' Nehru Street, Assad's Kashmir View: What Now For India-Syria Ties

In 1957, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made a pitstop at Syrian capital Damascus, on his way to the United States. India and Syria had established diplomatic relations seven years earlier, and to mark that friendship, a street in Damascus' historic Ummayad Square was named 'Jawaharlal Nehru Street'. Over the decades, this relationship has weathered many political storms and wars, however, with the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, questions are being raised about what the new India-Syria relationship will look like.

Shared Principles

Syria, under the Assad family - first Hafez al-Assad and later Bashar al-Assad - has consistently supported India on critical issues, particularly regarding Kashmir. While many Islamic nations rallied around Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, Syria was one of the few countries that stood apart, often voicing its support for India's sovereignty. The Assads' secular governance aligned with India's own principles, creating a strong foundation for collaboration.

Even after India revoked Article 370 in 2019, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special autonomy, the Syrian government unequivocally described it as India's "internal matter".

Riad Abbas, Syria's envoy to New Delhi at the time, expressed unflinching support: "Every government has the right to do whatever it likes on its land to protect its people. We are always with India on any action."

Threat Of A New Order

Bashar al-Assad's downfall, which could lead to the resurgence of extremist groups in Syria, presents challenges for India. During the height of ISIS's power, Syria - bolstered by Russian and Iranian support - dismantled the terror group's influence. A vacuum in Syrian leadership could see extremist groups regaining momentum, with implications far beyond the Middle East.

For India, the revival of such groups, including ISIS, poses a direct security challenge.

On the current political turmoil, India has urged for a "Syria-led" process to bring peace.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of on-going developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society. Our Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

India's Diplomatic Stance

India has consistently championed a Syrian-led resolution to the conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council. India has maintained its embassy in Damascus, even during the peak of Syria's civil war.

New Delhi has historically supported Syria's claims over the Golan Heights - contested by Israel. In 2010, former President Prativa Patil visited Damascus and reiterated that stance.

"India has consistently supported all just Arab causes. I would like to reiterate India's unwavering support for a lasting and comprehensive peace to the Middle East problem, based on relevant UN resolutions. I would also like to reiterate our strong support for Syria's legitimate right to the Golan Heights, and for its very early and full return to Syria," Ms Patil had said.

Economic And Cultural Ties

Beyond diplomacy, economic and cultural exchanges have been a cornerstone of India-Syria relations.

In 2003, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Syria and signed MoUs on biotechnology, small industries, and education. India provided a $25 million line of credit and a $1 million grant for a biotechnology centre in Damascus.

In 2008, Bashar al-Assad visited India, where he endorsed plans for agricultural cooperation and studies on Syria's phosphate resources. India offered to establish an IT Center of Excellence in Syria.

Last year, former Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, met with Bashar al-Assad and discussed bilateral ties.

Trade between the two nations has also flourished. Indian exports to Syria have included textiles, machinery, and pharmaceuticals, while imports have focused on raw materials such as rock phosphate and cotton.

