Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the West remained divided over the extent of its support for Ukraine.

"Unity is about weapons. My question is, is there this unity in practice? I can't see it. Our huge advantage over Russia would be when we are truly united," Zelensky said during a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum.

