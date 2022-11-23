'Welcome, Baby Wilfred'': UK Zoo Shares Adorable Video Of Newborn Giraffe Calf

The 6-foot-tall baby giraffe has been named after Wilfred Owen

A video of a newly born giraffe calf shared by a British zoo has gone viral on social media. Born on Remembrance Day, November 11, the 6-foot-tall baby giraffe has been named after Wilfred Owen, a leading poet of World War I. ZSL Whipsnade Zoo-the biggest in the United Kingdom has released some adorable behind-the-scenes videos of their newest addition. The footage shows the newborn giraffe curiously observing its surroundings and enjoying its first feed.

In a video shared on November 22, the zoo wrote, "Sneak peek: Watch footage of our towering new arrival, Wilfred. You might be lucky enough to see him over the festive season. Born on Remembrance Day, the giraffe calf has been named after the renowned WW1 poet Wilfred Owen. We'll be giving him some quiet time with mum Luna and dad Bashu in their behind-the-scenes barn over the next week, but they'll soon join the rest of the close-knit, family herd who will show him all the vital skills he needs to learn."

Watch the video here:

One of the users reacted to the heartwarming video and wrote, "Welcome to the world little Wilfred.'' Another commented, "oh my, that beautiful, soft, snuggly, wonderful face. Absolutely gorgeous.''

The zoo said keepers were celebrating its arrival as ''a vital addition to the international conservation breeding programme for reticulated giraffes, a species classified as endangered."

Interestingly, giraffes give birth standing up, meaning youngsters are welcomed to the world with a two-metre fall to the ground. Wilfred took its first steps within an hour of being born and immediately began suckling from doting mum Luna.

"Wilfred is Luna's third calf and she has been a wonderful, attentive mum as always, alongside dad Bashu, who has also been very caring -- leaning down to lick and clean the youngster," deputy team leader Michael Hepher said on the zoo's website.

"We'll be giving mum, dad and calf some quiet time in their behind-the-scenes barn over the next week, but they'll soon join grandma Ijuma, sister Nuru and the rest of the close-knit, family herd who will show him all the vital giraffe skills he needs to learn," Mr Hepher said.