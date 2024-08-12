Rare 'Bearcat' That Died In UK Zoo To Be Cryogenically Frozen

Binturongs face the looming threat of extinction in their native Southeast Asian habitats d

A rare bearcat that died in a UK zoo is set to be frozen for future study and preservation. According to Metro, Penh, the Cambodian binturong who lived at Drusillas Park in East Sussex, died at the age of 18 on July 31. He was one of only three of this type of species in European zoos and had spent 14 years in England. The decision to freeze the bearcat was to preserve its body and genetic material for potential research and educational purposes.

As binturongs face the looming threat of extinction in their native Southeast Asian habitats due to rampant deforestation, conservation efforts rely on the help of wildlife sanctuaries. By freezing Penh's body, scientists can tap into its genetic legacy, fueling the fight to protect this extraordinary animal and its dwindling population.

Meanwhile, the zookeepers at Drusillas Park are left saddened by the loss of their beloved Penh, a cherished member of their animal family. ''A true gentleman, lover of tomatoes, and a sweet and gentle soul, he will be missed by his keepers and our visitors. But Penh's legacy will live on,'' Drusillas Park said in a statement on Instagram.

The park added, ''The loss of Penh is of great sadness, but through this collaboration, his genetic legacy will live on, contributing to the conservation of binturongs for years to come. Together, we are ensuring that future generations will continue to witness the wonderful diversity of the natural world.''

Animal charity Nature's SAFE has been given the task of cryogenically preserving Penh's body, freezing his genetic material, including his sperm and skin cells. By preserving his genetic material, conservationists hope to one day use it to breed more bearcats, helping to ensure the long-term survival of the unique species.

Headkeeper Gemma, who was charged with delivering Penh's cell tissue to Nature's SAFE said, ''It felt very bittersweet, I've worked with Penh for over a decade so although I felt sad, it was also a positive feeling knowing it was not necessarily the end for him. The team at Nature's SAFE lab immediately tested Penh's sperm sample and we had confirmation that it was viable.''

What is a bearcat?

A bearcat, also known as a binturong (Arctictis binturong), is a unique and fascinating animal native to Southeast Asia. Despite its name, it's neither a bear nor a cat, but a member of the Viverrid family, related to civets and genets. Bearcats are relatively large, with adults reaching up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) in length and weighing around 20-40 pounds (9-18 kilograms). They have a distinctive coat with a mix of grey, white, and black fur, and a long, bushy tail.

Bearcats inhabit forests and grasslands in countries like Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. They're solitary, nocturnal, and excellent climbers, often resting in trees during the day. They're omnivores, feeding on fruits, leaves, insects, and small animals.

They are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List due to habitat loss, hunting, and human-wildlife conflict.