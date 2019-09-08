Website Of Pakistan State Broadcaster Briefly Hacked: Report

The website has been restored. (Representational)

The website of Radio Pakistan, the national state broadcaster of Pakistan, was briefly hacked today, the Dawn reported.

A message on the website read: "Hello Admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you. Expect us. Pakistan zindabad."

The hack was also announced on a Twitter account with the handle @TheCrashRulers.

"@RadioPakistan Radio Pakistan Website Hacked by Team #CrashRulers," the tweet said.

It is not confirmed if the account is operated by those behind the hack.

The website has been restored.

