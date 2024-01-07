Weapons, Games To Incite Children Found In Hamas Commander's House: Israel

The IDF said some of the weapons were found inside a child's bedroom

Weapons and games designed to incite children to violence were discovered in a Hamas commander's home on the outskirts of Khan Yunis as Israeli forces battled a Hamas terror squad holed up in a nearby school, the Israel Defence Forces said on Saturday.

The IDF said three Hamas operatives were killed inside the school in Khan Yunis's Bani Suheila neighborhood. The three were carrying RPGs and intelligence information about Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade.

Inside the nearby home of a commander, soldiers found a large cache of weapons, including grenades, magazines, and combat vests. The IDF said some of the weapons were found inside a child's bedroom next to various toys and games. The IDF said some of the games were inciting.

One photo released by the IDF showed a puzzle featuring armed Arab children attacking Israel.

Also on Saturday, the IDF released a video of senior IDF officers holding a general assessment within Khan Yunis on Friday.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

