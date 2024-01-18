'We Seek Peace But...': Ex-Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif After Strikes On Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said it executed "highly coordinated" strikes on Iran's terror groups, days after Iran's air strikes on terrorist bases in its territory.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Islamabad has taken “fitting” steps for the well-being of its citizens.

“Pakistan's territorial integrity and the well-being of our citizens are paramount. Pakistan has taken fitting diplomatic and military steps for peace and security. We seek peace between our two neighbourly countries but reserve the right to defend ourselves. The nation salutes our valiant armed forces for Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar. Pakistan Zindabad!”, he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

His reaction came after Pakistan launched "a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province.

The development came after Iran carried out airstrikes using drones and missiles against Jaish al-Adl, an armed group near Panjgur city in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, an attack that Islamabad said claimed two lives.

In response to the Iranian strike, Mr Sharif had said, “I am shocked at the Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty. This missile attack is against the spirit of our friendship and principles of good neighbourliness, especially as it undermines the historic relationship between our two countries. Sincere dialogue and meaningful cooperation between our two countries is the need of the hour. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack.”

Pakistan had declared the strike as "unacceptable" and claimed its right to retaliate against what it deemed an "illegal act."

“This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” Pakistan's Foreign Minister said in a statement.

“Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today's act was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised,” the statement added.

Islamabad also ordered its ambassador from Tehran to return and temporarily prevented Iran's envoy from returning to Islamabad.