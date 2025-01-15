"We Have A Deal": Trump On Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, Hostage Agreement

US President-elect Donald Trump hailed a hostage release and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, agreed just five days before he returns to power.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, before there was any official announcement from outgoing President Joe Biden's White House.

