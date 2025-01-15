Advertisement

"We Have A Deal": Trump On Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, Hostage Agreement

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" Donald Trump said on his Truth Social network, before there was any official announcement from outgoing President Joe Biden's White House.

"We Have A Deal": Trump On Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, Hostage Agreement
West Palm Beach:

US President-elect Donald Trump hailed a hostage release and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, agreed just five days before he returns to power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

