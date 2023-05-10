''We Are Back'': Tucker Carlson To Relaunch His Show On Twitter, Elon Musk Responds

Fox News parted ways with Tucker Carlson last month

Popular TV host Tucker Carlson, who was fired by Fox News last month, said on Tuesday he would relaunch his show on Twitter "soon." In a tweet, captioned ''We're back,'' Mr. Carlson shared a video announcing that he would launch his show on Twitter, which he described as ''the last remaining platform in the world'' to allow free speech.

Without mentioning the exact date, he promised his viewers a ''new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years''.

Watch the video here:

''We will be bringing some other things, too, which we'll tell you about,” he said. “But for now, we're just grateful to be here,'' he said.

''Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy. That's why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments,” Mr Carlson added. ''Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining … is Twitter, where we are now.''

In response, Elon Musk said Twitter had not signed a deal with the host, who would be subject to the same rules as other "content creators".

''On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes. I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators,'' Mr Musk wrote while retweeting the host's video.

The announcement comes weeks after Elon Musk sat for a two-part interview with him on Fox News.

Notably, Fox News parted ways with Mr. Carlson last month, losing a host who brought in millions of viewers from his prime-time show, ''Tucker Carlson Tonight''. However, he proved too much to handle even for owner Rupert Murdoch. Reports said he was fired on personal orders of Mr. Murdoch for allegedly using vulgar language to describe a female executive.

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems Inc. also uncovered evidence that Mr. Carlson insulted his management, colleagues, and guests. The ratings of the show fell following his departure.