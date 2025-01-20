Watch: Woman's Phone Falls Into The Sea, Captures Stunning Underwater Footage

A young woman, vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, accidentally dropped her phone while its camera was on into one of the region's famous cenotes. And the results, captured in stunning detail, have mesmerised millions online.



The video begins with Lina Nassiri jumping into the water and the phone slipping from her grasp mid-air. As it plummeted into the depths, the overlay text read, “POV: you dropped your phone while jumping 10 metres.”



What unfolds next is beautiful. The camera records its descent through the crystalline waters, briefly capturing Ms Nassiri swimming above before coming to rest on the cenote's floor. After a while, the footage reveals the marine life of the Caribbean – fish curiously swimming past the camera. “My phone belongs to them now,” read the overlay text.

"I had a waterproof case," Ms Nassiri shared with CNN, "but with the water pressure and everything, I just lost it and it went down." She continued, "I was like, Oh my God, I lost my phone, where is my phone? I was really scared."

Fortunately, a lifeguard dove into the sea and retrieved the phone. "It's still filming," she said upon getting it back.

She later watched the footage and "saw the little fish," she said, laughing. "I thought it was so funny." The video, first posted on TikTok and now reposted on other social media platforms, has gone viral.

"Outstanding masterpiece," a user commented on Instagram.

Another joked, "Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants."

Someone wrote, "Dope accidents."

"That's sick!" read a comment.

Last month, in another part of the Caribbean, scientists made a groundbreaking discovery when they captured footage of the rough skin dogfish (Centroscymnus owstonii) at a depth of 1,054 metres in the central Caribbean Sea. This was the first time this species was recorded in the region.



The footage was obtained using deep-sea baited remote underwater video systems (dBRUVS) during an expedition off Little Cayman. This discovery contributes valuable insights into deep-sea biodiversity and highlights the importance of understanding species distribution for conservation efforts. The findings were published in the Journal of Fish Biology and supported by the Cayman Islands Department of Environment and other partners.