Watch: US Woman Uses Fire Extinguisher On Officials At Airport, Arrested

The woman was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers.

A woman was arrested at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday after allegedly using a fire extinguisher on officers trying to arrest her, according to a report in Fox News. The incident took place at around 9.30pm when security personnel spotted Jennifer Kaye Holder trying to open a secured door inside the airport, the outlet further said. The 27-year-old Ohio resident has been charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assault and three counts of simple battery.

The video of the incident has appeared on social media and shows Ms Holder spray the contents of the fire extinguisher on the face of one flight attendant. She continues to walk along the concourse using the spray mechanism of the extinguisher again.

What is going on in the Atlanta airport? 😳 pic.twitter.com/QZFvlR0Ztl — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 18, 2023

As per People Magazine, the woman initially had an argument with airport employees over payment for her meal. Seconds later, she is seen carrying a fire extinguisher and using it inside the crowded airport.

The video also shows other travellers trying to get away from Ms Holder and the cloud of chemicals she sprayed from the extinguisher.

According to the police, they found the woman spraying the fire extinguisher between Gates D7 and D9, as per Fox News.

When police officers approached her, Ms Holder sprayed them with fire extinguisher. She was later taken into custody.

In a statement, the Atlanta Police said that Ms Holder "continued to behave erratically and combative, by spitting and kicking at officers".

"Officers attempted to make contact with the female, but she was non-compliant and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher," the police report stated. "Despite being assaulted, officers were able to detain the combative female."

Three flight attendants were sent to hospital due to respiratory issues after being sprayed with the fire extinguisher. Ms Holder, meanwhile, was sent to the Clayton County Jail.