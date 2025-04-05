Watch: US Man Pleads His Case Using AI Avatar But The Court Was Not Having It

A US man has been forced to issue an apology after he turned up at a court hearing using an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar to represent himself. The bizarre incident transpired at the New York appeals court on March 26 when Jerome Dewald, a complainant in an employment dispute was set to plead his case in front of a panel of judges.

"The appellant has submitted a video for his argument," said Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels as the hearing got underway. "Ok. We will hear that video now."

As the video screen was turned on, a youthful-looking man, with a sculpted hairdo and a wide smile, appeared in front of the judges. "May it please the court. I come here today a humble pro se before a panel of five distinguished justices," said the man.

However, Justice Manzanet-Daniels quickly stopped him and asked: "Ok, hold on. Is that counsel for the case?"

To which Mr Dewald answered: "I generated that. That's not a real person."

The judges were not pleased by the admission with Justice Manzanet-Daniels stating the court would have appreciated it if he had informed about the AI avatar.

"I don't appreciate being misled," said the judge, before yelling across the room for the video to be shut down.

'They chewed me'

Mr Dewald said he did not have a lawyer representing him in the lawsuit which forced him to present his legal arguments himself. He felt that the AI avatar would be able to deliver the monologue perfectly without his habit of mumbling, stumbling and tripping over words.

As per a report in The Associated Press, Mr Dewald had used a product created by a San Franciso company to create the digital avatar. He initially intended the avatar to look like him but was unable to figure out how to do it before the hearing. Mr Dewald added that he applied to the court for permission to plat a prerecorded video.

"The court was really upset about it. They chewed me up pretty good," Mr Dewald said, adding that he had to pen an apology to the court, saying he did not mean any harm.